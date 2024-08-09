Q1 2025 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Jubilant Foodworks Limited conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Deepak Jajodia, thank you, and over to you, sir.



Deepak Jajodia - Jubilant Foodworks Ltd - Senior Vice President - Finance



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Jubilant Foodworks Limited Q1 FY25 earning call for investors and analysts. We are joined today by senior members of the management team, including our Chairman Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia; our Co-Chairman Mr. Hari S. Bhartia; our CEO and MD Mr. Sameer Khetarpal; our CFO Ms. Suman Hegde; and Mr. Aslan Saranga, CEO for our Turkey Business.



We will commence with key thoughts from Mr. Hari S. Bhartia and then turn to our CEO and MD to share his perspective. After the opening remarks from the management, the forum will be open for the question and answer session.



A cautionary note, some of the statements made on today's webcast and call could be forward-looking in nature, and