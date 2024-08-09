System Sales: INR22.4 billion, up 13.5% on constant currency terms.

Consolidated Revenue: INR19.3 billion, up 44.8% year on year.

EBITDA Margin: 19.8%, lower by 85 basis points year on year, but improved quarter on quarter.

PAT Margin: 3.1%, higher by 98 basis points year on year and 68 basis points quarter on quarter.

Store Network: 3,057 stores, up 66 stores quarter on quarter.

India Revenue: INR14.4 billion, up 9.9% year on year.

India EBITDA Margin: 19.3%, lower by 178 basis points year on year, but grew by 22 basis points sequentially.

Domino's India Growth: 8.5%, driven by record high orders and 3% like-for-like growth.

Domino's India Store Network: Expanded by 34 stores, entering six new cities.

Monthly Active Users: 12.1 million, up 17.5% year on year.

Domino's Turkey System Sales: INR7 billion, with 10.3% like-for-like growth.

COFFY Turkey System Sales: INR656 million, with 8.7% like-for-like growth.

DP Eurasia Revenue: INR4.6 billion, up 15.4% year on year at constant currency rates.

DP Eurasia EBITDA Margin: 25%, up 871 basis points year on year, but down 150 basis points quarter on quarter.

DP Eurasia PAT Margin: 9.2%, up 666 basis points year on year and 300 basis points quarter on quarter.

Popeyes India Store Network: Crossed 50 stores, serving customers across 21 cities.

Dunkin' Store Network: Added five stores.

Hong's Kitchen Store Network: Added five new stores, taking the total to 33.

COFFY Turkey Store Network: Surpassed 100 stores, now at 105 stores.

Release Date: August 09, 2024

Positive Points

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (BOM:533155, Financial) achieved a significant milestone of a 3,000-store network across five brands and six countries.

Domino's India saw an 8.5% year-on-year growth, driven by a 3% like-for-like (LFL) growth.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of INR 19.3 billion, up 44.8% year-on-year.

The company acquired new customers at the highest ever rate, indicating strong belief in their core strategy.

Popeyes crossed a significant milestone of 50 stores in India, showing strong expansion in the market.

Negative Points

EBITDA margin was at 19.8%, lower by 85 basis points year-on-year.

The company has not taken any price increase in the last eight quarters, impacting margins.

There was a 7.5% decline in bill size for Domino's India in Q1 due to reduced delivery thresholds and waived delivery fees.

Gross margins for DP Eurasia fell sequentially from 75% to 62%, indicating potential cost management issues.

The company faces challenges in improving dine-in growth, which remains lower compared to delivery growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is causing the divergence in delivery and dine-in growth, and has the INR99 lunch menu impacted sales?

A: Delivery growth is driven by Domino's strong brand proposition, operational excellence, and consumer trends favoring delivery. The INR99 lunch menu has helped stabilize dine-in sales, showing a 2% quarter-on-quarter growth.

Q: Can you explain the improvement in margins from Q4 to Q1 and the outlook for Q2?

A: The improvement is due to better execution and value offerings. While there is a focus on capturing growth and acquiring new customers, significant margin improvement is not expected in the immediate next quarter.

Q: How has the increase in monthly active users (MAUs) impacted sales and customer quality?

A: The 15% increase in MAUs reflects successful customer acquisition and retention strategies. Mature stores have seen record-high orders, indicating strong consumer belief in the brand's value proposition.

Q: What is the financial performance of Popeyes stores that have been open for more than two years?

A: While specific financials are not disclosed, Popeyes is showing strong customer traction and margin improvements. The focus remains on reducing costs and optimizing store size and CapEx.

Q: What is the store opening guidance for Domino's India for this year and next year?

A: The target is to open 180 stores this year, with an increased pace expected in Q2.

Q: Can you explain the sequential 40% top-line growth in DP Eurasia?

A: The growth is partly due to seasonality and the timing of Ramadan. The business shows strong consumer demand and a vibrant economy.

Q: How has the reduction in delivery fees and packaging charges impacted order sizes and customer acquisition?

A: The reduction has led to a higher volume of orders and new customer acquisition, despite a decrease in average order size. This strategy aims to drive repeat business and long-term growth.

Q: What are the plans for expanding Popeyes in new cities versus existing ones?

A: The focus is on entering chicken-eating markets and optimizing store locations. The expansion strategy includes both new cities and strengthening presence in existing ones.

Q: How are the delivery and dine-in performances for Popeyes stores that are more than 1.5 years old?

A: Popeyes follows a strategy of using mall locations for dine-in and high street locations for delivery. Currently, dine-in has a higher share, but delivery is growing.

Q: What is the strategy for Hong's Kitchen and Dunkin' Donuts?

A: The focus is on achieving high store-level profitability and customer satisfaction. Expansion will continue based on the success of these metrics.

