On August 9, 2024, Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Materion Corp (MTRN, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 93,010 shares of Materion Corp.

Materion Corp is engaged in the production of advanced engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The materials produced by the company are critical components in consumer, industrial, and automotive products.

The shares were sold at a price of $111.78 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $2,235,600. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Materion Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Specifically, there have been zero insider buys and seven insider sells in the last twelve months.

The current market cap of Materion Corp stands at $2.283 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 29.35, which is above the industry median of 15.7. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers.

Regarding the stock's valuation metrics, Materion Corp has a GF Value of $98.36, indicating that the stock is currently Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might draw investor attention to the stock's current valuation and future prospects, considering the insider's significant reduction in their stake.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.