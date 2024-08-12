Full Year 2024 Aurizon Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Andrew Harding - Aurizon Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning and welcome to the 2024 full year results.



I'm joined on the call by the CFO, George Lippiatt, and the rest of the group executive team. We will shortly go through the presentation that we lodged with the ASX this morning, which is also available on our website. As usual, at the end of the presentation, we will take questions.



Prior to going through the results, I will quickly cover some fundamentals about Aurizon, given I found in some discussions over the past six months that the strength and diversity of the business is not always