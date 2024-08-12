Q1 2025 AIA Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. This is Darwin and the moderator for your call today. Welcome to the post results conference call of AIA Engineering Limited. We have with us today the management team of AIA Engineering Limited. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to the AIA Engineering management team. Please go-ahead sir.



Kunal Shah - AIA Engineering Ltd - Executive Director, Corporate Affairs



Thank you. Good afternoon. Good evening to everyone, everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us. I hope you got a chance to look at our numbers. I have Sanjay Bhai here with me. This is Kunal as usual and do a number recap, we'll get into Sanjay Bhai, will sum up the quarter in discussion and then we'll move on to Q&A.



Are starting off, this was a quarter where there is shrinkage, top optical top clients engaged in terms of tonnages. For the quarter, we were at 60,592 tons as compared to 74,000-odd tons in Q1 of last year and 71,000-odd tons in Q4 of sequential last quarter. And I