Half Year 2024 China Literature Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Literature's 2024 interim results conference call. A copy of the interim results can be found and downloaded from our Investor Relations website http.//ir.yuewen.com. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Ms. Maggie Zhou, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations at China Literature. Maggie, please go ahead.



Maggie Zhou - China Literature Ltd - Head of Capital Markets & IR



Thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our 2024 interim results conference call. Mr. Xiaonan Hou, our CEO; and Mr. Jacky Xu, our General Manager of Finance. For today's call, Mr. Hou will discuss the company's strategies and business highlights, and Mr. Xu will go through the financials, we will then open the call for questions.



Before we begin, I would also like to remind you that management comments during this conference call will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations. All statements other than statements