Q2 2024 Taysha Gene Therapies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Hayleigh Collins, Director and Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.



Hayleigh Collins - Taysha Gene Therapies Inc - Director, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Taysha's second-quarter 2024 financial results and corporate update conference call. Earlier today, Taysha issued a press release announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of this press release is available on the company's website and through our SEC filings.



Joining me on today's call are Sean Nolan, Taysha's CEO, Sukumar Nagendran, President and Head of R&D, and Kamran Alam, Chief Financial Officer. We will hold a question-and-answer session following our prepared remarks.



Please note that on today's call, we