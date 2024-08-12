Q2 2024 Fortrea Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Fortrea second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would like now to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Hima Inguva, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.



Hima Inguva - Fortrea Holdings Inc - Head of IR & Corporate Development



Good morning, and thank you for joining Fortrea's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I am Hima Inguva, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Fortrea. On the call with me today are our CEO, Tom Pike; CFO, Jill McConnell. The call is being webcasted and the slides accompanying today's presentation have been posted to our Investor Relations page fortrea.com.



During this call, we'll make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to