Q2 2024 Barrick Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

D. Mark Bristow - Barrick Gold Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you very much and very good morning and good afternoon, to those here at Barrick corporate office and across the globe. Welcome to the quarter two, results presentation. So at the halfway mark of 2024, it's gratifying to report that our performance has been picking up as we work to meet our production guidance for the year. As important as our operations is the progress we are making in advancing our major growth projects.



As I'll show you during this presentation, a new potential Tier One gold mine, 100% owned by Barrick is taking shape in Nevada. Our copper