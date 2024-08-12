Q2 2024 Barrick Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. This is the event operator, welcome to Barrick's results presentation for the second quarter of 2024. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this event is being recorded and a replay will be available on Barrick's website later today, August 12, 2024.
I would now like to turn you over to Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick. Please go ahead, sir.
D. Mark Bristow - Barrick Gold Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you very much and very good morning and good afternoon, to those here at Barrick corporate office and across the globe. Welcome to the quarter two, results presentation. So at the halfway mark of 2024, it's gratifying to report that our performance has been picking up as we work to meet our production guidance for the year. As important as our operations is the progress we are making in advancing our major growth projects.
As I'll show you during this presentation, a new potential Tier One gold mine, 100% owned by Barrick is taking shape in Nevada. Our copper
