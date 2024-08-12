Aug 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to Peraso Inc's second-quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, Monday, August 12, 2024.
I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today's conference call, Mr. Jim Sullivan. Please go ahead.
James Sullivan - Peraso Inc - Chief Financial Officer
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Peraso's second-quarter 2024 financial results. I'm Jim Sullivan, CFO of Peraso, and joining me today is Ron Glibbery, our CEO.
Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release and related Form 8-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The press release and Form 8-K are available on Peraso's website at www.perasoinc.com under the Investor Relations section. There is also a slide presentation that we will be using in conjunction with today's call that may be accessed through the webcast link on the Investor Relations
Q2 2024 Peraso Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...