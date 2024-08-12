Q2 2024 Peraso Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

James Sullivan - Peraso Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Peraso's second-quarter 2024 financial results. I'm Jim Sullivan, CFO of Peraso, and joining me today is Ron Glibbery, our CEO.



Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release and related Form 8-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The press release and Form 8-K are available on Peraso's website at www.perasoinc.com under the Investor Relations section. There is also a slide presentation that we will be using in conjunction with today's call that may be accessed through the webcast link on the Investor Relations