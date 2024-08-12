Q2 2024 BuzzFeed Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by and welcome to BuzzFeed Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Amita Tamkoria, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Amita Tamkoria - BuzzFeed Inc - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Hi everyone. Welcome to BuzzFeed Inc Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Amita Tamkoria, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are CEO, Jonah Peretti and CFO. Matt Omer. Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.



Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release, our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Q1 2024 quarterly report on