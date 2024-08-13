Full Year 2024 Netwealth Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Matthew Heine - Netwealth Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Travis, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for dialing in. My name's Matt Heine. I'm the CEO and Managing Director of Netwealth, and I'm joined by Grant Boyle, our CFO.



It gives me great pleasure to deliver today the FY 2024 financial results.



Before we start, I would also like to acknowledge of country. We acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands that we work and live on. Our office here and where we're presenting from morning in Sydney on the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We celebrate the stories, culture, and traditions of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people of all nations and pay our respects to Elders past and present.



Moving across to the business and financial highlights. Last year was a fantastic year for Netwealth. We finished the financial year with the funds under administration of $88 billion, which represented a record $22 billion of gross inflows and a net inflow of $11.2 billion.



Pleasingly, and as a