Half Year 2024 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Hypoport results for the first-half of 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Ronald Slabke. Please go ahead.



Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Welcome from my side as well. So first half of 2024 is over and we reported today in the morning our numbers. You are aware that this was a pretty good start in the year 2024. Double-digit growth on top line and gross profit and outperformance on the earnings side. Thanks to -- a pretty difficult last year, which we had as you are aware. The core growth driver is the real estate and mortgage business with a growth of 32% even. And this is thanks to a recovery of the German mortgage market plus market share gains across all segments, which we could realize over the last 12 months.



Another highlight comes from the financing's segment, our Software as a Service offering an open ERP system for the housing associations is growing fast. And