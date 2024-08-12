Aug 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Owlet's Q2 2024 earnings call. My name is Jayla, and I'll be your moderator for today. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Mike Cavanaugh, Investor Relations. Mike, you may proceed.
Mike Cavanaugh - ICR Westwicke - IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Owlet Baby Care's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. We appreciate your time and interest in our company. Earlier today, Owlet released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.investors.owletcare.com.
Our speakers for today's call are Kurt Workman, Owlet's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Harris, President; and Amanda Twede Crawford, our Chief Financial Officer.
Kurt will begin with an overview of our performance and key developments followed by Jonathan, who will
Q2 2024 Owlet Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...