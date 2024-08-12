Q2 2024 Owlet Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Owlet Baby Care's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Earlier today, Owlet released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Our speakers for today's call are Kurt Workman, Owlet's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Harris, President; and Amanda Twede Crawford, our Chief Financial Officer.



Kurt will begin with an overview of our performance and key developments followed by Jonathan, who will