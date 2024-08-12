Niu Technologies (NIU) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth Amidst Margin Pressures

Despite a notable increase in sales volume and revenue, Niu Technologies (NIU) faces challenges with declining gross margins and net losses.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Sales Volume: 256,000 units, up 21% year-over-year.
  • China Sales Volume: 207,000 units, up 16% year-over-year.
  • Overseas Sales Volume: 48,600 units, up 45% year-over-year.
  • Total Revenue: RMB940.5 million, up 13.5% year-over-year.
  • China Revenue: RMB727 million, up 14% year-over-year.
  • Overseas Revenue: RMB138 million, accounting for 15% of total revenue.
  • Gross Margin: 17%, down 6.1 ppt year-over-year.
  • Operating Expenses: RMB192 million, down 3.5% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: RMB25 million, with a net loss margin of 2.6%.
  • Adjusted Net Loss: RMB20 million, with an adjusted net loss margin of 2.1%.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: RMB1.3 billion.
  • Operating Cash Inflow: RMB174 million.
  • CapEx: RMB20 million, up RMB5 million year-over-year.
  • Guidance for Q3 Revenue: RMB1,298 million to RMB1,483 million, an increase of 40% to 60% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Niu Technologies (NIU, Financial) reported a 21% year-over-year increase in total sales volume for Q2 2024, reaching 256,000 units.
  • The China market saw a 16% year-over-year increase in sales volume, while the overseas market experienced a significant 45% year-over-year growth.
  • Total revenue for Q2 2024 reached RMB940.5 million, marking a 13.5% year-on-year increase.
  • The company successfully launched several new products targeting different consumer segments, including Gen Z and female users, which were well-received.
  • Niu Technologies (NIU) expanded its sales network by opening over 400 new stores in the first half of 2024, primarily in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities.

Negative Points

  • Gross margin for Q2 2024 was 17%, a decline of 6.1 percentage points year-over-year and 1.9 percentage points quarter-over-quarter.
  • The company reported a net loss of RMB25 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB2 million in the same period last year.
  • The electric 2-wheeler segment saw a 69% year-over-year decrease in business for the first half of 2024, driven by both external and internal factors.
  • The ASP (Average Selling Price) for China scooters decreased by 2% year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, impacting revenue.
  • The increased proportion of lower-margin overseas kick scooters contributed to the overall decline in gross margin.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the expected gross profit margin (GPM) for the third quarter and the trend for the next few quarters?
A: The gross margin dropped mainly due to the introduction of high-end lead acid motorcycles in the premium series, which have a lower margin compared to lithium-ion models. Additionally, increased channel profits to distributors and a higher proportion of overseas kick scooter sales also impacted the margin. While the gross margin is expected to be lower than previous years, it will remain higher compared to competitors in the China scooter market. (Zhou Wenjuan, CFO)

Q: Do you have a higher target for the dealer network volume or shop volume in China by the end of this year?
A: The goal is to add roughly another 1,000 stores this year. In the first half, we opened over 400 stores but also closed about 100, resulting in a net addition of close to 300 stores. We aim to continue this expansion in Q3 and Q4. (Yan Li, CEO)

Q: What is the potential impact of the new national standard on the high-end market?
A: The new national standard focuses on better safety and design form factors, which could be positive for us. Our design team is developing products to meet these new standards, and we are closely monitoring the situation to understand its full impact. (Yan Li, CEO)

Q: What is your expected gross margin for kick scooters in the mid-to-long term, and how can it be improved?
A: The gross margin for kick scooters has remained stable for the past three quarters. We expect to see economies of scale benefits when sales volume reaches around 0.5 million units. Currently, we view kick scooters as a strategic product to reinforce our brand in developed countries rather than a major profit stream. (Zhou Wenjuan, CFO)

Q: Will the operating expense ratio continue to decline in the second half of the year?
A: Yes, as revenue increases, the operating expense ratio will drop. We have already improved operating efficiency, and we expect the annual OpEx as a percentage of revenue to return to the normal level of around 16% to 20%. (Zhou Wenjuan, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.