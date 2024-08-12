Q1 2025 PNC Infratech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Vishal Periwal - Antique Stock Broking - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you all for the PNC Infratech first-quarter FY25 earnings call. We have with us today our management, Managing Director of PNC, Mr. Yogesh Kumar Jain, along with the senior management team.