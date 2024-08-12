Total Revenue: $4.2 million, up from $2.8 million in the prior quarter and $2.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Product Revenue: $4.1 million, compared to $2.7 million in the prior quarter and $2.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Royalty and Other Revenue: $0.1 million, consistent with the prior quarter and down from $0.2 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP Gross Margin: 55.5%, up from 46.4% in the prior quarter and 25.3% in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 68.8%, up from 66.4% in the prior quarter and 45.9% in the same quarter last year.

GAAP Operating Expenses: $6.8 million, up from $4.9 million in the prior quarter and $5.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: $4.9 million, up from $3.4 million in the prior quarter and $4.1 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP Net Loss: $4.4 million, or $1.88 per share, compared to a net loss of $2 million, or $1.07 per share in the prior quarter, and a net loss of $4.1 million, or $6.68 per share in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP Net Loss: $2.1 million, or $0.88 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.83 per share in the prior quarter, and a net loss of $3 million, or $4.93 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $1.9 million, compared to negative $1.4 million in the prior quarter and negative $2.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Cash: $1.9 million as of June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of approximately $0.6 million during the second quarter.

Third Quarter Revenue Outlook: Expected to be in the range of $3.8 million to $4.2 million.

Release Date: August 12, 2024

Positive Points

Total revenue of $4.2 million exceeded the high end of original guidance, representing over 50% sequential growth and more than 70% year-over-year growth.

Gross margin expanded significantly, with GAAP gross margin increasing to 55.5% and non-GAAP gross margin reaching 68.8%.

Strong growth driven by increased shipments of end-of-life memory IC products and new volume production orders for millimeter wave antenna modules.

The DUNE platform received its first volume production order from a South African service provider, validating its commercial potential.

The company has a growing pipeline of customer engagements for millimeter wave solutions, with total engagements up more than 25% compared to last year.

Negative Points

GAAP operating expenses increased to $6.8 million, up from $4.9 million in the prior quarter and $5.6 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $4.4 million, or a loss of $1.88 per share, compared to a net loss of $2 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $2.1 million, or a loss of $0.88 per share, which is higher than the non-GAAP net loss of $1.6 million in the prior quarter.

Cash decreased by approximately $0.6 million during the second quarter, leaving the company with $1.9 million in cash as of June 30, 2024.

The company is still undergoing an inventory correction for its millimeter wave products, which could impact revenue timing.

Q & A Highlights

Peraso Inc (PRSO, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the expansion in your engagement pipeline and the diversity of customers?

A: Ron Glibbery, CEO: We're seeing strong design activity in millimeter wave technology, particularly in fixed wireless access and military applications. Fixed wireless is a hot topic globally, and our technology's ability to operate in dense environments is driving new opportunities. In military applications, our technology's low probability of detection is crucial, making it a significant growth area.

Q: Can you elaborate on the custom IP for Wi-Fi 8 and future IEEE standards?

A: Ron Glibbery, CEO: The IEEE plans to include 60 GHz in next-gen Wi-Fi standards. We can either develop chips ourselves or collaborate with existing players. Currently, we're leaning towards collaboration, focusing on fixed wireless and military markets. Our technology is well-positioned for future consumer electronics markets.

Q: Regarding the DUNE platform, how quickly can it be deployed, and what is the market size?

A: Ron Glibbery, CEO: The hardware is ready, and several ODMs are building devices. The limitation is how quickly service providers can deploy. We have multiple manufacturers committed to building products, so deployment can happen quickly once service providers are ready.

Q: How significant is the BEAD funding opportunity for fixed wireless access in North America?

A: Ron Glibbery, CEO: We estimate around 20 million homes in North America could benefit from fixed wireless access. The NTIA is expected to include unlicensed wireless in BEAD funding, recognizing that fiber alone is not viable for everyone. This could significantly expand our market opportunity.

Q: What is the revenue breakdown between memory and millimeter wave products?

A: James Sullivan, CFO: Approximately 80% of our revenue came from memory products and 20% from millimeter wave products for the quarter.

Q: Is there seasonality in your business?

A: Ron Glibbery, CEO: We haven't observed significant seasonality in broadband sales. The bigger issue is the ongoing inventory correction, but no specific quarter stands out as better or worse.

Q: Can you provide more details on the military side of your business?

A: Ron Glibbery, CEO: Our technology's stealth capabilities, such as low probability of detection and unlicensed spectrum use, are crucial for military applications. We have ongoing commercial engagements and see significant growth potential in this area.

Q: Will there be further expenses for software licenses and severance?

A: James Sullivan, CFO: The severance expenses will be paid over 13 months, and there will be some ongoing software license expenses. However, we don't expect any more accelerated charges for these items.

Q: What is the timeline for BEAD funding to be available for fixed wireless projects?

A: Ron Glibbery, CEO: We expect BEAD funding to be available in the second half of 2025. Service providers can include millimeter wave fixed wireless in their plans and receive subsidies for deployment.

Q: What are the investment requirements for supporting Wi-Fi 8 development?

A: Ron Glibbery, CEO: We see Wi-Fi 8 as a revenue-generating opportunity in the short term. We don't plan to spend significant capital on product development but will focus on generating revenue through partnerships and collaborations.

