BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shifts

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) reports a 24% year-over-year revenue decline but shows growth in high-margin segments and improved EBITDA.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $46.9 million, declined 24% year over year.
  • Advertising Revenue: $23.8 million, declined 19% year over year.
  • Content Revenue: $11.4 million, declined 40% year over year.
  • Commerce and Other Revenue: $11.7 million, grew 7% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.7 million, $5 million improvement year over year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $45 million, net increase of approximately $10 million year to date.
  • Programmatic Advertising Revenue: Grew 3% year over year.
  • Affiliate Commerce Revenue: Grew 9% year over year.
  • Q3 Revenue Outlook: $58 million to $63 million, 3% lower to 5% higher than the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: $6 million to $11 million in profits, approximately $8 million higher year over year at the midpoint.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD, Financial) reported a 5% increase in audience time spent with their content in Q2 compared to Q1, highlighting strong engagement.
  • The company saw a 3% year-over-year growth in programmatic advertising revenue, marking the first growth in this segment since Q1 2022.
  • Affiliate commerce revenue grew by 9% year-over-year, driven by strong retail partnerships and successful initiatives like the AI-powered shopping assistant, Shoppy.
  • BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) achieved $2.7 million in Q2 adjusted EBITDA, a $5 million improvement year-over-year, exceeding their May profit outlook.
  • The company has successfully reduced its debt and cost structure, improved its cash position, and returned two of its largest and highest margin revenue lines to growth.

Negative Points

  • Overall Q2 revenues declined 24% year-over-year to $46.9 million, reflecting ongoing challenges in the digital media landscape.
  • Advertising revenues decreased by 19% year-over-year due to pressure on the direct sales channel and a strategic shift towards high-margin revenue lines.
  • Content revenues fell by 40% year-over-year, driven by reduced emphasis on lower-margin branded content business.
  • Q2 time spent as reported by Comscore declined 5% year-over-year to 71 million hours, indicating a drop in referral traffic from third-party platforms.
  • The company experienced a significant cash burn of $16 million from Q1 to Q2, although this was attributed to one-time expenditures.

Q & A Highlights

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Jonah, can you share more about how AI is helping move some of these content launches forward? Is there a way to quantify the cost benefit of rolling out content that utilizes some of the new AI capabilities?
A: Jonah Peretti, CEO: We've done significant upfront work over the last year and a half to build a platform that accelerates our AI initiatives. For example, our AI-powered content generators allow our audience to create hundreds or thousands of pieces of content, shifting from a single post model to a more interactive and personalized content creation process. This has increased content output and audience engagement. Additionally, AI is helping us streamline business operations, detect trends, and personalize content, pointing to exciting future opportunities.

Q: What are the expectations for the impact of the upcoming election on traffic and advertising revenue?
A: Jonah Peretti, CEO: We are already seeing significant interest in the election on both BuzzFeed and HuffPost. BuzzFeed covers the cultural impact, while HuffPost provides reliable election news. We expect ad spend to increase later in the cycle, particularly in Q4, as campaigns ramp up efforts to drive turnout and registration.

Q: The Q3 guidance shows a significant step up in revenue versus Q2. What is driving that increase?
A: Matthew Omer, CFO: We expect continued positive trends in programmatic and affiliate revenues, driven by deeper audience engagement from new content launches and a revamped homepage. We also had our best Prime Day ever, contributing to significant momentum. Additionally, we anticipate stabilization in direct sold content and improvements in operating leverage due to cost-saving actions.

Q: Can you share your latest thinking around the company's debt and the impending option available for lenders in December?
A: Matthew Omer, CFO: We are focused on executing our strategy and improving our financial fundamentals. We have a collaborative relationship with our noteholders and are evaluating strategic changes, including divestitures and restructuring, to pay down debt. We also have an increased ATM program for additional liquidity if needed.

Q: Jonah, can you shed light on the new activist shareholders entering BuzzFeed's stock?
A: Jonah Peretti, CEO: BuzzFeed is a well-known brand with significant future potential. I am open to hearing from shareholders and exploring new ideas to unlock more value. We are focused on our long-term strategy to create the defining media company for the AI era.

Q: The company burned about $16 million in cash from Q1 to Q2. Is that indicative of the expected cash burn rate going forward?
A: Matthew Omer, CFO: The Q2 cash burn is not indicative of future rates. We had several one-time expenditures, including severance and compensation charges, working capital optimization, and a biannual interest payment. These will not repeat in Q3, and we expect more stability in our cash balance moving forward.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.