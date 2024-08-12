SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Sales and Improved Margins Amid Strategic Collaborations

SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) reports record second-quarter sales and significant improvements in gross profit and margins, while continuing to expand market penetration and strategic partnerships.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Record second-quarter sales of $21.4 million, up from $15 million in Q2 2023.
  • Annual Revenue: First-year record revenue of $58.8 million in 2023.
  • Cash Position: $15.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of June 30, 2024, down from $19.8 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $2.1 million in Q2 2024, down from $4.6 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Loss: $7.5 million in Q2 2024, compared to $12.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit: Increased 18% to $6.6 million in Q2 2024.
  • Gross Margin: Increased 4% to 30.7% in Q2 2024.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased 11% to $12.8 million in Q2 2024.
  • Cash Operating Expenses: Decreased 14% to $8.7 million in Q2 2024.
  • Cash Used in Operations: Decreased 32% to $2 million in Q2 2024.
  • Market Penetration: Products in nearly 10,000 US and Canadian homes, expected to be in tens of thousands of homes in 2025.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX, Financial) reported record second-quarter sales of $21.4 million, a significant increase from $15 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • The company has a strong intellectual property portfolio with 97 patents and pending applications, including 36 issued patents globally.
  • SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) has established key collaborations with major companies like Home Depot, GE Licensing, and Ruee Appliances, enhancing its market reach and production capabilities.
  • The company is making significant progress in market penetration, with its products now in nearly 10,000 US and Canadian homes, and expects to be in tens of thousands of homes by 2025.
  • SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) is on track to become cash flow positive by 2025, leveraging its Dell Working Capital model and strategic collaborations to enhance its cash position and lower its cost of capital.

Negative Points

  • The company reported a decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from $19.8 million as of March 31, 2024, to $15.6 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Despite the revenue growth, SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) reported a net loss of $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, though this is an improvement from a net loss of $12.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • The lighting and home decor market is currently facing substantial declines due to a slowdown in the real estate market and post-COVID renovation slowdowns, which could impact future sales.
  • The company is still in the process of fine-tuning its Gen 3 all-in-one platform product to meet regulatory standards, which could delay its market launch.
  • SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) is heavily reliant on its strategic collaborations for financial backing and production capabilities, which could pose risks if any of these partnerships were to falter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on how the Ruee Appliances relationship ties into the Home Depot collaboration and its impact on production capacity?
A: Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of the Board: The collaborations, including Ruee Appliances, help us with a variety of smart and advanced plug-and-play products. These relationships provide us with products in large quantities and enable us to pay after we sell, enhancing our gross margins and distribution channels. Ruee Appliances, being a leading manufacturer, is strategic for our long-term growth.

Q: Since the Home Depot announcement, have other retailers shown interest in collaborating with SKYX?
A: Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of the Board: We are in discussions with other retailers, although we can't share specifics yet. Home Depot is a significant partner, but we are also targeting other sectors like home decor and hope to announce additional collaborations soon.

Q: Are there any developments in the builder channel following the Home Depot announcement?
A: Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of the Board: We are very active in the builder channel and hope to share more developments soon. Our collaborations with vendors like Ruee Appliances allow us to offer a variety of products, which are key to builders. We are working on expanding our product range to include Recessed Lights, wall sconces, ceiling fans, and more.

Q: What is the current status of your cash burn and funding needs?
A: Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of the Board: The Michael Dell (Trades, Portfolio) model helps us manage our cash position effectively. Our collaborations and terms with vendors allow us to operate without needing significant additional funding. We feel confident that we can achieve cash flow positivity in 2025.

Q: Can you provide an update on the launch timing of the Gen 3 all-in-one platform product?
A: Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of the Board: We expect to start production in the second half of this year, likely towards the end of this quarter or the next. The product is performing well in tests, and we are finalizing quality control and regulatory requirements.

Q: What is the progress on the collaboration with Ruee Appliances, and will it impact gross margins?
A: Leonard Sokolow, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director: Ruee Appliances brings multidimensional benefits, including favorable cash conversion cycles and flexibility in servicing big-box stores. Their expertise in lighting manufacturing will help us expand our market and improve gross margins.

Q: What is the latest on the GE relationship, and how active are they in the business model?
A: Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of the Board: We are very active with GE, conducting weekly calls and preparing for significant opportunities. GE's experience is invaluable as we aim to make our ceiling outlet receptacle a global standard. We expect to start serious discussions about collaborations and licensing with various industries soon.

Q: Are there any updates on the builder channel and its impact on your business?
A: Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of the Board: We are actively working on expanding our product range to cater to builders. Our collaborations with vendors like Ruee Appliances allow us to offer a variety of products, which are key to builders. We hope to share more developments soon.

Q: How does the collaboration with Ruee Appliances impact your financials and production capabilities?
A: Leonard Sokolow, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director: Ruee Appliances enhances our cash conversion cycle and provides flexibility in servicing big-box stores. Their expertise in lighting manufacturing will help us expand our market and improve gross margins.

Q: What is the significance of the GE relationship for SKYX's future?
A: Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of the Board: The GE relationship is crucial for our goal of making our ceiling outlet receptacle a global standard. We are preparing for significant opportunities and expect to start serious discussions about collaborations and licensing with various industries soon.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.