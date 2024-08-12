Q1 2025 Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Sumit Gupta - Centrum Broking Private Limited - Analyst



Good morning, and a very warm welcome to all the participants on Metropolis 1Q FY25 Earnings Call hosted by Centrum Broking Limited. With us today, we have the senior management team represented by Ms. Ameera Shah, Chairperson and Executive Director; Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil, CEO; and Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, CFO.



I will now hand over the call to Ameera ma'am for her opening remarks. Over to you, ma'am.



Ameera Shah - Metropolis Healthcare Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks, everyone, for joining us for this Q1 FY25 earnings call today. I'm joined by Suren and Rakesh and IR our advisers from SGA. We've uploaded our updated results on the