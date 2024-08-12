Q2 2024 Lisata Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

John Menditto - Lisata Therapeutics Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Lisata's second quarter 2024 conference call to discuss our financial results and to provide a business update. Joining from our management team are Dr. David Mazzo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Kristen Buck, Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer; and James Nisco, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer and Chief Accounting Officer.



Shortly before this call, we issued a press release announcing our second quarter 2024 financial results, which is available under