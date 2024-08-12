Aug 12, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Mark Coulter - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer



Thanks, Rachel, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians of the country throughout Australia. I'm joined today by our CFO, Mark Tayler. Together, we will be taking you through our FY24 performance. Please see the investor deck for more details.



We are exceptionally pleased with another great set of results this year. Temple & Webster once again bucked the trend, delivering strong growth and market share gains in the face of tough headwinds to our category due to cost of living pressures.



However, our revenue increased 26% to $498 million, driven by growth in both repeat and first-time customers. FY25 continues to trade well with growth of 26% year on year in the financial year to date. Importantly, our market share grew 31%, and is now 2.3% of the overall furniture and homewares market, showing the strength of our product offering and the value we offer, but also the significant runway ahead.



