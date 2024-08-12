Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Net Income Amid High Operating Expenses

Key takeaways include a $6.5 million net income, successful clinical trials, and a $16 million capital raise.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Operating Expenses: $14.5 million (excluding stock-based compensation expenses).
  • G&A Expenses: $7.5 million (excluding stock-based compensation expenses).
  • R&D Expenses: $7 million (excluding stock-based compensation expenses).
  • Core OpEx Spend: $11.7 million in Q2.
  • Net Income: $6.5 million for Q2 2024.
  • Capital Raise: $16 million additional commitment from noteholders, structured in $4 million tranches.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Successful completion of Phase 1 clinical trial for BT-600 using the NaviCap platform.
  • Significant progress with partners on the BioJet platform, including active partnership discussions with large pharma companies.
  • Positive pharmacokinetic data showing targeted drug delivery to the colon with reduced systemic exposure.
  • Strong support from large shareholders, resulting in a $16 million capital raise.
  • Presentation of Phase 1 clinical trial data at the upcoming American College of Gastroenterology Annual Meeting.

Negative Points

  • High operating expenses of $14.5 million in Q2, excluding stock-based compensation.
  • Continued investment required for device development and clinical activities.
  • 40% of G&A costs associated with legacy matters, which are expected to be eliminated by the end of the year.
  • Uncertainty around the completion and details of the pharma partnership discussions.
  • Potential challenges in scaling up manufacturing capacity for NaviCap devices to meet future demand.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide an update on the partnership negotiations?
A: Discussions are narrowing and focusing on the best way to work with potentially more than one partner. The talks started broadly but are now honing in on specifics. We are close to finalizing and hope to share more details soon. - Aditya Mohanty, CEO

Q: How does the drug uptake differ between the oral product and the NaviCap platform?
A: The oral product gets absorbed in the small intestine and enters systemic circulation, while the NaviCap platform delivers the drug directly to the colon, resulting in higher tissue exposure and lower systemic levels. This approach aims to improve therapeutic outcomes and reduce toxicity. - Aditya Mohanty, CEO

Q: Have you estimated how much of the drug from the NaviCap platform passes through the body without being absorbed?
A: Majority of the drug gets absorbed in the colon, with some passing through. We have collected data on this and will share more information at upcoming conferences. - Aditya Mohanty, CEO

Q: What is your current capacity for device availability and manufacturing for more advanced clinical studies?
A: We have contract manufacturers in place to produce several hundred to a few thousand NaviCap devices. We are also working on further automation to scale up production for future needs. - Aditya Mohanty, CEO

Q: How does the bioavailability of the BioJet platform compare to IV formulations?
A: The BioJet platform achieves around 40% bioavailability, which is close to subcutaneous injections (50-60% of IV). This is significantly higher than other oral delivery methods, which typically achieve single-digit bioavailability. - Aditya Mohanty, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.