Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Test Volume Growth Amid Rising Costs

Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH) reports significant increases in test volumes and new coverage, but faces challenges with rising expenses and cash management.

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.4 million for the second quarter, a 13% increase sequentially and flat year-over-year.
  • OvaSuite Test Volume: 6,471 tests, an 11% sequential increase and 3% year-over-year increase.
  • OvaWatch Test Volume: Increased 24% sequentially and 48% year-over-year.
  • Average Unit Price (AUP): $374, a slight increase from $369 in the first quarter, but down 5% from $396 in the second quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 59%, down from 62% last year.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Increased 37% year-over-year.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: Increased 21% year-over-year.
  • General and Administrative Costs: Decreased 20% year-over-year.
  • Cash Used in Operations: $3.7 million for the second quarter, down 16% sequentially, and a 9% increase year-over-year.
  • Cash Position: Approximately $962,000 as of June 30, 2024, adjusted to approximately $5 million after subsequent financing activities.
  • Updated Cash Guidance: Cash used in operations for 2024 expected to be between $13 million and $14.5 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Launch of the longitudinal mass monitoring application for OvaWatch, expanding the clinical utility and commercial opportunity for the OvaSuite portfolio.
  • Significant increase in the total addressable market for OvaSuite tests, now estimated between 2 million and 4 million tests per year.
  • Positive momentum from the commercial strategy refresh, resulting in sequential growth and a new high watermark of 6,471 OvaSuite tests in Q2 2024.
  • Successful addition of new commercial and Medicaid coverage, including Anthem Plans in California and the Northeast, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Illinois.
  • Meaningful increase in Medicare and Medicare Advantage reimbursement for OvaWatch in the first half of 2024.

Negative Points

  • Slight decrease in gross margins to 59% compared to 62% last year due to increased product costs, including higher shipping costs.
  • Research and development expenses increased by 37% year-over-year, driven by collaboration costs with research partners.
  • Sales and marketing expenses increased by 21% over the second quarter of the prior year due to higher personnel costs.
  • Cash used in operations was $3.7 million in Q2 2024, a slight increase of 9% compared to last year.
  • The company's cash position as of June 30, 2024, was approximately $962,000, necessitating new funding arrangements and cost containment measures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you parse out growth between increasing utilization by existing customers versus attracting new doctors to Aspira's portfolio?
A: Growth has been consistent across both categories. We continue to bring on new providers and see growth in existing provider adoption. - Nicole Sandford, CEO

Q: Do you plan to submit OvaWatch for FDA approval, and can you walk through that process?
A: We are holding off on FDA clearance for OvaWatch to accumulate additional clinical utility data. OvaWatch can remain as an LDT indefinitely, but we have the option to clear it before mid-2028 if needed. - Sandra Milligan, President

Q: Will John Kallassy be considered for a full-time CFO hire?
A: John Kallassy has been brought in as an interim CFO, but we will keep all options open for a long-term CFO position. - Nicole Sandford, CEO

Q: How do you envision the growth of OvaWatch with the implementation of longitudinal monitoring?
A: We expect a faster ramp-up for OvaWatch compared to Ova1Plus, given the existing familiarity and trust among providers. The growth should be steady but faster than previous launches. - Nicole Sandford, CEO

Q: Have you received any feedback on the level of physician enthusiasm about the publications and mass monitoring with OvaWatch?
A: The reception has been very positive, especially regarding the utility of the test for pre-menopausal and asymptomatic women. The new data and longitudinal monitoring application have been warmly received. - Nicole Sandford, CEO

Q: What are the next steps for enhancing OvaSuite, and do you have any current plans?
A: The next steps involve driving adoption of the longitudinal monitoring feature. We are also running additional experiments on EndoCheck, which could potentially enhance OvaWatch with an EndoCheck score. - Nicole Sandford, CEO

Q: What does the droplet PCR platform encompass, and what are the opportunities?
A: We are currently using it for our microRNA. It has advantages in throughput and multivariate analysis. For more scientific details, our scientist Todd Pappas can provide further insights. - Sandra Milligan, President

Q: Can you give more details on the clinical utility study for OvaWatch?
A: The first phase involves gathering data from payers to identify gaps in clinical data needed for policy enhancement. The main objective is to quickly answer these questions and prioritize views from larger payers. - Nicole Sandford, CEO

Q: Can you update us on your ability to boost the balance sheet and visibility into non-dilutive financing?
A: We have made progress in monetizing assets like the biobank and data. We are also applying for various grants and looking for partners to expand our commercial offerings. Our goal is to continue reducing the quarterly burn rate. - Nicole Sandford, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.