Release Date: August 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

S.P. Apparels Ltd (BOM:540048, Financial) is benefiting from the China plus one strategy and political unrest in Bangladesh, leading to increased interest from clients.

The company is expanding into favorable locations like Sri Lanka, leveraging its duty-free status and skilled labor availability.

The main facility is operating at full capacity, enhancing efficiency and performance.

The garment division has broadened its range by venturing into the adult market and is set to boost production with new machines.

The subsidiary in Sri Lanka is yielding positive results, with significant business opportunities expected from new customers.

Negative Points

The spinning division has faced challenges due to fluctuating cotton prices, impacting overall performance.

The retail division reported a slight decline in revenue and continues to face profitability issues.

There is an increase in debt due to the acquisition of EN. brand apparel, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Capacity utilization is currently at 79.7%, with constraints primarily due to labor availability.

The company has strategically chosen to discontinue certain brand enhancements due to unprofitable outcomes, which may affect future growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The capacity utilization is about 79.7%, higher than last year's 76%, but the volume in terms of number of pieces has reduced. Are we sitting on higher inventory?

A: Utilization is production-based, while sales quantity is sales-based. The increase in utilization happens gradually, and production may not necessarily be shipped immediately. Additionally, new migrants with lower efficiency have joined, affecting overall efficiency.

Q: What are the constraints preventing us from achieving 85%-90% capacity utilization?

A: The main constraint is labor availability. However, we have overcome this issue and are consistently increasing capacity by 75-100 machines monthly. We expect to achieve 90%-95% utilization by Q3.

Q: Can you provide more details about the operations in Sri Lanka and the realization there?

A: In Sri Lanka, we operate on a contract basis. We have shortlisted factories based on volume, capacity, efficiency, and costing. Realizations are similar to India due to duty-free status, despite higher labor costs. We aim to reach around 1,000 machines in Sri Lanka.

Q: Are you confident of reaching the 400 crore top line from the newly acquired EN brand apparel?

A: Yes, we are confident. We have identified areas for cost control and material sourcing improvements. With 1,500 machines, we expect to be close to INR400 crores next financial year.

Q: What is the contribution of the spinning division at the EBITDA level?

A: The contribution from spinning is around 65-70 lakhs at the EBITDA level.

Q: What is the current status of the adult category in the garment division?

A: The adult category currently contributes around 10%-15% of revenue. We aim to increase this to 20% by Q2.

Q: How are we leveraging cross-selling opportunities with the newly acquired EN brand?

A: We are working with two new U.S. customers and plan to add more. We will also encourage our existing customers to place orders with EN brand to increase utilization.

Q: What is the projected revenue and EBITDA margin for EN brand for FY 23?

A: We project 300 crores of revenue from EN brand for the current financial year, with an EBITDA contribution of around 30-35 crores.

Q: How are we addressing the labor availability issue?

A: We have mitigated the risk by having strategic locations in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. We are confident in mobilizing and retaining the workforce, and we expect to reach 90%+ utilization in the next six months.

Q: What is the current wage per employee, and do you foresee any increase in minimum wages?

A: We follow market standards for wage revisions to retain employees. Currently, there is no indication of a minimum wage revision by the government.

