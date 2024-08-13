Kodiak Gas Services Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Meets Expectations at $0.53, Revenue Misses at $309.7 Million

Q2 2024 Financial Results and Updated Guidance

Summary
  • Revenue: $309.7 million, up from $203.3 million in Q2 2023, but fell short of the $311.41 million estimate.
  • Net Income: $6.7 million, a decrease from $17.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.06, compared to $0.30 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Record $154.3 million, up from $107.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Contract Services Revenue: $276.3 million, a 52% increase from $181.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.41 per share, an 8% increase over the previous quarter.
  • Debt: Total debt outstanding was $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 13, 2024, Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Kodiak Gas Services Inc is an operator of contract compression infrastructure in the United States, managing its business through two operating segments: Compression Operations and Other Services.

Performance Overview

Kodiak Gas Services Inc reported total revenues of $309.7 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $311.41 million. However, the company met earnings per share (EPS) expectations, reporting $0.53 per share, in line with the analyst estimate.

1823306380371718144.png

Despite the revenue miss, Kodiak Gas Services Inc achieved significant milestones, including record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $154.3 million, a 43% increase compared to $107.9 million in Q2 2023. The company also raised its full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $590 to $610 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Kodiak Gas Services Inc reported net income of $6.7 million, a decline from $17.5 million in the same period last year. The decrease in net income was primarily due to increased selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose to $59.9 million from $13.4 million in Q2 2023. This increase was driven by $17.4 million in transaction expenses and $9.0 million in severance costs related to the CSI Acquisition.

The company's Contract Services segment generated revenues of $276.3 million, a 52% increase from $181.6 million in Q2 2023. The Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage for this segment was 64.0%. The Other Services segment reported revenues of $33.4 million, up from $21.7 million in the same period last year, with an Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage of 16.4%.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $309.7 million $215.5 million $203.3 million
Net Income $6.7 million $30.2 million $17.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA $154.3 million $117.8 million $107.9 million
Contract Services Revenue $276.3 million $193.4 million $181.6 million
Other Services Revenue $33.4 million $22.1 million $21.7 million

Analysis and Outlook

Kodiak Gas Services Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights the company's ability to generate substantial revenue growth, particularly in its Contract Services segment. The acquisition of CSI Compressco has positioned Kodiak as the industry’s largest contract compression fleet, which is expected to drive future growth and margin expansion.

“We are pleased with our second quarter 2024 results as we completed the acquisition of CSI Compressco to form the industry’s largest contract compression fleet and delivered record revenues and Adjusted EBITDA,” stated Mickey McKee, Kodiak’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking ahead, Kodiak Gas Services Inc has raised its full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and expects to generate Discretionary Cash Flow in the range of $365 to $385 million. The company’s strong position in the Permian Basin and high demand for large horsepower compression units provide a positive outlook for the coming quarters.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kodiak Gas Services Inc for further details.

