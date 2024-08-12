Southland Holdings Inc (SLND) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.96 Misses Estimate of $0.02, Revenue of $251.5M Falls Short of $293.67M Estimate

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Contract Dispute Settlements

Summary
  • Revenue: $251.5 million, fell short of estimates of $293.67 million, and decreased by 2.1% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $45.4 million, compared to a net loss of $11.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.96, significantly below the analyst estimate of $0.02.
  • Gross Loss: $40.0 million, increased by 18.4% year-over-year, with a gross loss margin of -15.9%.
  • SG&A Expenses: $15.7 million, a decrease of 4.7% year-over-year, representing 6.2% of revenue.
  • New Project Awards: $375 million in core business, indicating strong demand across core end markets.
  • Positive Cash Flow: $27 million from operations before dispute settlements, reflecting improved liquidity.
On August 12, 2024, Southland Holdings Inc (SLND, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Southland Holdings Inc is an infrastructure construction company in North America, specializing in projects ranging from water conveyance systems and tunnels to long-span bridges and vertical structures.

Performance Overview

Southland Holdings Inc (SLND, Financial) reported revenue of $251.5 million for Q2 2024, a 2.1% decrease compared to $256.9 million in Q2 2023. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $293.67 million. The company also reported a net loss of $46.1 million, or $0.96 per share, significantly missing the analyst estimate of $0.02 earnings per share.

1823306553571307520.png

Key Financial Metrics

Southland Holdings Inc (SLND, Financial) faced several challenges this quarter, primarily due to settling contract disputes, which resulted in a $40 million non-recurring charge. Despite these setbacks, the company managed to secure $58 million in settlements expected to be collected in Q3 2024.

Southland’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Frank Renda, stated, “We continue to make strides in putting our legacy projects behind us and improving our balance sheet and liquidity profile. While we are disappointed about making the decision to settle for less than we believe we were owed in certain circumstances, it was the best decision for Southland’s long-term outlook.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $251.5 million $256.9 million
Gross Loss ($40.0 million) ($33.8 million)
Operating Loss ($55.7 million) ($50.2 million)
Net Loss ($46.1 million) ($12.8 million)
Net Loss per Share ($0.96) ($0.27)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Southland Holdings Inc (SLND, Financial) reported a positive cash flow from operations of $27 million before considering the dispute settlements. Additionally, the company closed a real estate transaction that added approximately $25 million to the balance sheet in Q3 2024.

Segment Performance

The Civil segment reported revenue of $79.4 million, a 21.1% increase from $65.6 million in Q2 2023. However, the Transportation segment saw a decline, with revenue falling to $172.1 million from $191.4 million in the same period last year.

Future Outlook

Despite the challenges, Southland Holdings Inc (SLND, Financial) secured $375 million in new project awards in its core business during the quarter. The company remains optimistic about its long-term outlook, driven by strong demand across its core end markets.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Southland Holdings Inc for further details.

