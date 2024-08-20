Tweedy Browne Amplifies Stake in CNH Industrial NV by Over 1300%

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insightful 13F Filing Analysis for Q2 2024 Reveals Strategic Portfolio Adjustments

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio), renowned for its value investing approach, has recently disclosed its 13F filing for the second quarter of 2024. The firm, steered by a seasoned Management Committee including Jay Hill, Thomas H. Shrager, John D. Spears, and Robert Q. Wyckoff, Jr., continues to execute its strategy of investing in undervalued U.S. and foreign equity securities. With a history linked to Benjamin Graham, Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) maintains a focus on developed markets and hedges against foreign currency exposure to safeguard its investments.

1823313798426161152.png

Significant Increases in Key Holdings

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) has strategically increased its positions in three stocks during the quarter. Notably:

  • CNH Industrial NV (CNH, Financial) saw an impressive addition of 14,280,501 shares, bringing the total to 15,362,043 shares. This massive 1,320.38% increase in shares now constitutes a 6.66% impact on the portfolio, with a total value of $155,617,500.
  • FMC Corp (FMC, Financial) also experienced a substantial boost with an additional 651,957 shares, increasing the total to 3,159,056 shares. This adjustment represents a 26% increase in share count, totaling a value of $181,803,670.

Complete Exits from Positions

In a move to optimize the portfolio, Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) has completely exited from:

  • Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL, Financial), where all 1,995 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.04%.

Reductions in Existing Investments

The firm also made significant reductions in several holdings, including:

  • Autoliv Inc (ALV, Financial) saw a reduction of 490,808 shares, a 50.98% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.77%. The stock traded at an average price of $118.93 during the quarter and has seen a -23.38% return over the past three months and -13.03% year-to-date.
  • Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial) was reduced by 265,503 shares, a 64.21% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.9%. The stock's average trading price was $170.1 during the quarter, with a -3.61% return over the past three months and a 16.47% increase year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the second quarter of 2024, Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprises 44 stocks. The top holdings include 18.36% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A, Financial), 16.29% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 8.36% in FMC Corp (FMC, Financial), 7.60% in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial), and 7.57% in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS, Financial). The investments are predominantly concentrated across nine industries, including Financial Services, Healthcare, Communication Services, Industrials, Basic Materials, Consumer Defensive, Consumer Cyclical, Energy, and Technology.

1823313939291860992.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.