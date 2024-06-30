Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at -$0.05, Revenue Falls Short at $36.81 Million

Second Quarter Performance and Strategic Developments

Summary
  • Revenue: $36.81 million, fell short of estimates of $38.06 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $15 million for Q2 2024, translating to a GAAP diluted net loss of $0.05 per share.
  • Hashrate: Current self-mining hashrate at ~8.7 EH/s, on track to reach ~13.5 EH/s by end of 2024 and ~35.0 EH/s by end of 2025.
  • Power Capacity Acquisition: Secured an additional 1.7 GW of power capacity suitable for HPC infrastructure or bitcoin mining.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased to $122.56 million as of June 30, 2024, from $86.11 million at the end of 2023.
  • Construction Projects: 300 MW data center at Black Pearl underway, expected to be energized by Q2 2025.
On August 13, 2024, Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Cipher Mining Inc is an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States, focusing on developing a cryptocurrency mining business specializing in Bitcoin.

Performance Overview

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR, Financial) reported a GAAP net loss of $15 million for Q2 2024, translating to a diluted net loss of $0.05 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, the company posted an adjusted loss of $3 million, or $0.01 per share. These results fell short of analyst estimates, which projected a quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.04 and revenue of $38.06 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the net loss, Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR, Financial) achieved significant milestones in its operational capacity. The company reported a current hashrate of approximately 8.7 EH/s, with targets to reach 13.5 EH/s by the end of 2024 and 35.0 EH/s by the end of 2025. Additionally, the company is acquiring an additional 1.7 GW of power capacity suitable for high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure or Bitcoin mining.

“We currently operate ~8.7 EH/s of self-mining hashrate and are on track to hit ~13.5 EH/s by year-end 2024, and ~35.0 EH/s by year-end 2025,” said Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue - Bitcoin Mining $36.81 million $31.22 million
Cost of Revenue $14.28 million $15.87 million
Net (Loss) Income $(15.29) million $(13.20) million
Net (Loss) Income per Share $(0.05) $(0.05)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR, Financial) reported total assets of $775.59 million, up from $566.14 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $122.56 million, a significant increase from $86.11 million at the end of 2023. The increase in cash reserves is attributed to proceeds from the issuance of common stock amounting to $163.28 million.

Operational and Strategic Developments

The company is making substantial progress in its infrastructure projects. The upgrade of the Odessa site is on track to bring the total self-mining hashrate to approximately 13.5 EH/s by Q4 2024. Additionally, the construction of a 300 MW data center at Black Pearl is underway, with expected energization in Q2 2025. Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR, Financial) has also executed a term sheet for an option to acquire three new sites with a cumulative power capacity of 1.5 GW, suitable for both Bitcoin mining and HPC data centers.

“We expect developing HPC infrastructure will be complementary to our bitcoin mining business and that we can strike the right balance between the two business lines to drive significant shareholder value for many years,” concluded Mr. Page.

Analysis and Conclusion

While Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR, Financial) faced challenges in meeting analyst estimates for Q2 2024, the company's strategic initiatives and operational milestones indicate a strong potential for future growth. The expansion of its hashrate capacity and acquisition of additional power capacity are critical steps in strengthening its position in the Bitcoin mining industry. Investors should closely monitor the company's progress in these areas, as they are likely to drive significant shareholder value in the long term.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cipher Mining Inc for further details.

