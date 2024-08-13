Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $41.4M, Operating Loss Widens to $28.2M

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $41.4 million for Q2 2024, up 130% year-over-year, but fell short of the $46.60 million analyst estimate.
  • Operating Loss: $(28.2) million for Q2 2024, compared to $(13.2) million in the prior year period.
  • Net Income: $15.98 million for Q2 2024, compared to $18.78 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Balance: $31.6 million at the end of Q2 2024, expected to be sufficient to fund operations through the next 12 months.
  • Debt: Zero debt on the balance sheet after paying down $5 million in Q2 and the remaining $3 million in July.
  • Backlog: $213.0 million as of the end of Q2 2024, down from $268.6 million at the end of 2023.
  • Full-Year Revenue Outlook: Raised low-end of 2024 revenue outlook to $210 - $240 million, resulting in 2.6x - 3x prior year sales.
On August 13, 2024, Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on lunar and beyond exploration. The company operates through four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

Performance and Challenges

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial) reported Q2 2024 revenue of $41.4 million, a significant 130% increase year-over-year but below the analyst estimate of $46.60 million. The company also reported an operating loss of $28.2 million, primarily driven by the completion of the IM-1 mission and noncash impacts associated with NASA CLPS contract modifications. Despite these challenges, the company raised the low-end of its full-year 2024 revenue outlook to $210 - $240 million, reflecting a 2.6x - 3x increase over the prior year.

Financial Achievements

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $31.6 million, sufficient to fund operations for the next 12 months. Additionally, the company paid down $5 million in debt during the quarter and cleared the remaining $3 million in July, leaving it with zero debt on the balance sheet. These achievements are crucial for a company in the Aerospace & Defense industry, where financial stability is essential for long-term project execution and growth.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $41.4 million $18.0 million
Operating Loss $(28.2) million $(13.2) million
Ending Cash Balance $31.6 million $4.5 million
Contracted Backlog $213.0 million $268.6 million

Income Statement Highlights

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial) reported a net income of $15.98 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $4.67 million in Q2 2023. This improvement was driven by changes in the fair value of earn-out and warrant liabilities. However, the company also reported a significant increase in operating expenses, which rose to $69.6 million from $31.2 million in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's balance sheet showed total assets of $140.1 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $85.9 million at the end of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher cash and accounts receivable balances. On the liabilities side, total liabilities stood at $150.5 million, up from $139.3 million at the end of 2023. The company also reported free cash flow of $(41.5) million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $(36.0) million in the same period last year.

Commentary and Outlook

"The landmark accomplishments achieved up to and during the second quarter were significant milestones that extend our competitive advantage in providing delivery, data transmission, and autonomous operations, the three pillars of space commercialization," said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus.

Looking ahead, Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial) expects full-year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $210 - $240 million. The company also plans to continue adding cash reserves based on projected wins and planned operations to execute its growth trajectory. The expected shipment of the mission two completed lander to the launch site in Q4 2024, with the launch window extending through Q1 2025, is another key milestone.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Intuitive Machines Inc for further details.

