Release Date: August 12, 2024

Positive Points

Record Q2 financial performance with substantial net sales and net income growth year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement, consistent with margin expansion objectives.

Increased full-year net sales guidance.

Strong demand for mission-critical safety equipment, driven by favorable macro trends.

Successful integration and performance of recent acquisitions, ICOR Technology and Alpha Safety.

Negative Points

Cyber incident in July impacted Q3 revenue and gross margins.

Expected Q3 gross margins to be impacted by approximately 5 points due to the cyber incident.

Some revenue shift from Q3 to Q4 due to the cyber incident.

Consumer-focused revenue, though a small portion, showed some sequential slowdown.

Cash taxes deferred from 2023 to 2024 created a $12 million swing, impacting operating cash flow.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the recent cybersecurity incident on your financials and operations?

A: Blaine Browers, CFO: The cybersecurity incident has caused a shift in revenue from Q3 to Q4, but we do not expect any significant loss of demand. The incident has led to increased costs, impacting our gross margins by approximately 5 points in Q3. We anticipate a strong Q4 as we catch up on delayed orders.

Q: What is driving the increase in your full-year sales guidance?

A: Blaine Browers, CFO: The acquisitions of ICOR and Alpha Safety have exceeded our expectations in both top-line and profitability. Additionally, we are seeing strong demand in our core business, particularly in the armor segment in North America.

Q: Can you provide more details on the trends you are seeing with your newer products?

A: Brad Williams, President: We continue to lead in market innovation, and our new products, such as the Apex carrier system, are receiving positive feedback. Adoption takes time in this industry, but we are seeing traction with requests for samples and wear tests.

Q: How is the Alpha Safety business evolving, and what is the pipeline for potential acquisitions?

A: Brad Williams, President: The Alpha Safety team has integrated well and is performing ahead of expectations. We are actively working through a funnel of 100 potential acquisition targets, prioritizing those that align with our strategic objectives.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of international demand, particularly in Europe?

A: Brad Williams, President: Demand in Europe remains consistent, with stable spending per officer. We continue to see solid demand for our products in international markets.

Q: Can you discuss the trends in domestic law enforcement hiring and its impact on your business?

A: Brad Williams, President: Hiring trends remain stable, with some agencies still down in headcount while others are filling gaps. This long-term tailwind supports our business as agencies continue to prioritize safety and survivability equipment.

Q: How should we think about your gross margin trajectory moving forward?

A: Blaine Browers, CFO: We are targeting mid-40s gross margins in the future, driven by automation and operational efficiencies. Our current gross margin is around 43%, and we see potential for further improvement.

Q: What is your outlook for free cash flow, considering the slower first half?

A: Blaine Browers, CFO: We expect operating cash flow to be down year-over-year due to deferred cash tax payments from 2023 to 2024. However, we anticipate generating cash from inventory and accounts receivable management.

