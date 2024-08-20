Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) Q4 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.06, Revenue Surges to $227.3 Million, Beating Estimates

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results Highlight Strong Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $227.3 million for Q4, up 79% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $167.57 million.
  • Annual Revenue: $1.03 billion for fiscal 2024, an increase of 16% from the previous year.
  • Operating Income: $52.3 million for Q4, a significant turnaround from an operating loss of $12.2 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net Income: $25.5 million for Q4, compared to a net loss of $9.5 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.06 for Q4, a substantial improvement from a loss of $0.39 per share in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $56.5 million for Q4, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $7.8 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: Cash and cash equivalents increased to $89.1 million, up from $40.4 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.
Article's Main Image

On August 13, 2024, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record revenues and operating income for the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2024. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp is engaged in the live sports and entertainment business, with its reportable segment, MSG Entertainment, consisting of live entertainment events, including concerts and other live events.

Performance Overview

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS, Financial) reported revenues of $1.03 billion for fiscal 2024, marking a 16% increase from the previous year. The company also achieved record operating income of $146.0 million, a 71% increase, and adjusted operating income of $172.2 million, a 50% increase compared to the prior year.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, MSGS reported revenues of $227.3 million, a significant 79% increase from the prior year quarter. The company also reported operating income of $52.3 million and adjusted operating income of $56.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $12.2 million and an adjusted operating loss of $7.8 million in the prior year quarter.

1823336519138701312.png

Key Financial Achievements

The fiscal 2024 fourth quarter was highlighted by the New York Knicks and New York Rangers both qualifying for the playoffs, with the Knicks advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals and the Rangers advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. This success led to increased demand from fans and partners, contributing to the company's strong financial performance.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS, Financial) Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan commented,

Our Company delivered record financial results in fiscal 2024, driven by robust demand for the Knicks and the Rangers, as both teams had successful regular seasons which led to playoff runs. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the strength of our professional sports franchises and believe we are well positioned to generate long-term shareholder value."

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change
Revenues $227.3 million $126.9 million $100.4 million (79%)
Operating Income (Loss) $52.3 million $(12.2) million $64.5 million (NM)
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $56.5 million $(7.8) million $64.3 million (NM)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS, Financial) reported total assets of $1.35 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.32 billion as of June 30, 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $89.1 million from $40.4 million in the prior year. Total liabilities decreased slightly to $1.61 billion from $1.65 billion, while total equity improved to $(266.3) million from $(337.2) million.

Analysis and Conclusion

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in fiscal 2024, driven by increased revenues from playoff games and higher average per-game revenues. The company's ability to generate record revenues and operating income highlights its robust business model and the strong demand for its sports franchises. However, the company faces challenges such as higher direct operating expenses and selling, general, and administrative expenses, which could impact future profitability.

Overall, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS, Financial) has shown resilience and growth, positioning itself well for long-term shareholder value creation. Investors and analysts will continue to monitor the company's performance and its ability to navigate challenges in the competitive sports and entertainment industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Madison Square Garden Sports Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.