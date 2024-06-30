UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at -$0.91, Revenue Falls Short at $21.8 Million

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) released its 8-K filing on August 13, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $21.8 million for Q2 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $23.96 million.
  • Net Loss: $33.4 million or ($0.91) per share for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $24.1 million or ($1.03) per share in Q2 2023.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Increased to $15.4 million in Q2 2024 from $11.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: Rose to $30.1 million in Q2 2024 from $22.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Totaled $241.3 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $141.5 million as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

UroGen Pharma Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm specializing in innovative solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. The company has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary technology enhancing the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs by enabling sustained release. Their flagship product, Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, along with investigational candidate UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution, targets non-surgical tumor ablation in forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer. Additionally, their immuno-uro-oncology pipeline includes UGN-301 (zalifrelimab), an anti-CTLA-4 antibody, intended for both monotherapy and combination therapy. Revenue is generated from product sales.

1823336675212947456.png

Performance Overview

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN, Financial) reported a net loss of $33.4 million or ($0.91) per basic and diluted share for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $24.1 million or ($1.03) per basic and diluted share in the same period in 2023. This result missed the analyst estimate of -$0.87 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was $21.8 million, slightly below the estimated $23.96 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the net loss, UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN, Financial) achieved a slight increase in revenue from $21.1 million in Q2 2023 to $21.8 million in Q2 2024. This growth is primarily attributed to the sales of Jelmyto. However, the company faces significant challenges with increased operating expenses, which rose from $34.1 million in Q2 2023 to $45.5 million in Q2 2024. This increase is driven by higher research and development (R&D) expenses and selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $21.8 million $21.1 million
R&D Expenses $15.4 million $11.6 million
SG&A Expenses $30.1 million $22.5 million
Net Loss ($33.4 million) ($24.1 million)
Net Loss per Share ($0.91) ($1.03)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN, Financial) reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $241.3 million, a significant increase from $141.5 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase is crucial for the company as it continues to invest in its R&D pipeline and prepares for the potential approval and launch of UGN-102.

Commentary and Future Outlook

“Our immediate priority is completing the submission of a New Drug Application in the very near term for UGN-102, which we believe has the potential to be a practice-changing therapy for the treatment of low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer,” said Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of UroGen.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN, Financial) is focused on the potential approval and commercialization of UGN-102, which could significantly impact its market position and financial performance. The company estimates that approximately 82,000 patients suffering from this highly recurrent disease each year may benefit from an innovative treatment, creating an estimated five-billion-dollar market opportunity.

Conclusion

While UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN, Financial) faces challenges with increased expenses and a net loss, the company's strategic focus on innovative treatments for urothelial cancers and its robust pipeline offer potential for future growth. Investors will be closely watching the progress of UGN-102 and its potential approval, which could be a significant catalyst for the company's financial performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from UroGen Pharma Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.