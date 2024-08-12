Aug 12, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Aurobindo Pharma Q1 FY25 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to management for opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Shriniwas Dange - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - Investor Relations
Thank you, Vandit. Good morning and a warm welcome to our first quarter FY25 earnings call. I am Shriniwas Dange from the Investor Relations team. We hope you have received the Q1 FY25 financials and the press release that was sent out on Saturday. These are also available on our website.
I would now like to introduce my senior management team on the call with us today represented by Dr. Satakarni Makkapat, CEO of Aurobindo Biosimilars, Vaccines and Peptide businesses, and Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Yugandhar Puvvala, CEO of Eugia pharma Specialities Limited; Mr. Swami Iyer, CEO, Aurobindo Pharma USA; Mr. V. Muralidharan, CEO, Europe Formulations Businessand; and Mr. S Subramanian, CFO. We will begin the call with the summary highlights from the management
Q1 2025 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...