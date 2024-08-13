Oxford Square Capital Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Meets Estimates at $0.09, Revenue Misses at $11.45 Million

Financial Results and Key Metrics for Q2 2024

58 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): $2.43 per share, down from $2.55 at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Revenue: $11.45 million, fell short of the estimated $12.00 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.09, compared to $0.23 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Investment Income: $7.72 million, up from $6.67 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Assets: $290.18 million, an increase from $277.67 million at the end of the previous year.
  • Distributions: Declared monthly distributions of $0.035 per share for October, November, and December 2024.
  • Net Realized Losses: $30.44 million, significantly higher than $3.33 million in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 13, 2024, Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Oxford Square Capital Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company focused on investing in corporate debt securities and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) structured finance investments. The company aims to achieve an attractive risk-adjusted total return by investing in various industries such as Structured Finance, IT Consulting, Business Services, Utilities, Software, Healthcare, Telecommunication Services, Plastics Manufacturing, and Diversified Insurance.

1823361681993134080.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Oxford Square Capital Corp reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13, aligning with analyst estimates. However, the company reported a revenue of $11.45 million, falling short of the estimated $12.00 million. This revenue decline is significant as it reflects the challenges the company faces in generating income from its investments.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue shortfall, Oxford Square Capital Corp achieved a net investment income of $7.72 million for the quarter, up from $6.67 million in the same period last year. This increase in net investment income is crucial for the company as it underscores its ability to generate returns from its investment portfolio, even in a challenging economic environment.

"We are pleased with our net investment income performance, which demonstrates our disciplined investment approach and ability to navigate market volatility," said the company in its earnings release.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Investment Income $11.45 million $13.51 million
Net Investment Income $7.72 million $6.67 million
Net Realized Losses $(30.44) million $(3.33) million
Net Increase in Net Assets from Operations $5.26 million $11.59 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Oxford Square Capital Corp reported total assets of $290.18 million, up from $277.67 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents also saw a significant increase, rising to $30.01 million from $5.74 million. However, the net asset value (NAV) per common share decreased to $2.43 from $2.55 at the end of 2023, indicating a decline in the value of the company's investments.

Analysis and Conclusion

Oxford Square Capital Corp's Q2 2024 earnings report presents a mixed picture. While the company met EPS expectations and achieved a notable increase in net investment income, the revenue shortfall and decline in NAV per share highlight ongoing challenges. The company's ability to generate income from its investments remains strong, but the decrease in NAV suggests potential issues in the valuation of its investment portfolio. Investors should closely monitor these developments as they consider the company's future performance and investment potential.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oxford Square Capital Corp for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.