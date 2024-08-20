On August 12, 2024, SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. SKYX Platforms Corp operates in the business of developing proprietary technology that enables a quick and safe installation of electrical fixtures, such as light fixtures and ceiling fans. The company's technology consists of a weight-bearing, fixable socket and a revolving plug for conducting electric power and supporting an electrical appliance attached to a wall or ceiling. The Company generates its income from the United States.

Performance Overview

SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX, Financial) reported record second-quarter revenues of $21.4 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $21.07 million and showing a significant increase from $15.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. This growth is attributed to the sales of its advanced and smart platform plug-and-play products.

Despite the revenue growth, the company faced challenges in maintaining its cash position. As of June 30, 2024, SKYX reported $15.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, down from $19.8 million as of March 31, 2024. The company leverages its trades payable to finance its operations, a strategy often referred to as the Dell Working Capital Model, to enhance its cash position and lower its cost of capital.

Key Financial Achievements

SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX, Financial) has made significant strides in market penetration and strategic collaborations. The company announced a collaboration with Home Depot to offer a variety of its advanced and smart plug-and-play products, which is expected to significantly boost its growth in both retail and professional markets. Additionally, SKYX's partnership with General Electric / GE Licensing aims to make its ceiling outlet/receptacle the standard for homes and buildings globally.

Financial Statements Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenue $21.4 million $15.0 million Net Loss $(7.5) million $(12.3) million Adjusted EBITDA Loss $(2.1) million $(4.6) million

SKYX reported a net loss of $7.5 million, or $(0.08) per share, in Q2 2024, an improvement from the net loss of $12.3 million, or $(0.14) per share, in Q2 2023. The adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.1 million, down from $4.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Management Commentary

"The second quarter of 2024 was highlighted by our continued market penetration and positioning that includes our announced collaboration with Home Depot which we believe can be significant for our growth to both retail and professional markets. Additionally, the Ruee Appliances collaboration will assist us with product variety, gross margins, future distribution channels, and sales and marketing programs with key stakeholders in such channels. We believe we have accelerated our cadence of sales, notably managing our cash burn, while our e-commerce platform with over 60 websites is providing additional cash flow to the Company, which, when combined with our existing cash, enhances our cash position to continue executing our business plan. We believe we will be cash flow positive during 2025."

Analysis

SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX, Financial) has demonstrated robust revenue growth, driven by its innovative product offerings and strategic partnerships. However, the company faces challenges in maintaining its cash position, which could impact its operational flexibility. The collaboration with Home Depot and General Electric is expected to drive future growth and market penetration, positioning SKYX as a key player in the smart home and electrical fixture industry.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

