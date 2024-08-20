Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $100.21, Akamai Technologies Inc has experienced a daily gain of 0.63% and a three-month increase of 6.01%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Akamai Technologies Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a comprehensive score ranging from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Akamai Technologies Inc boasts a GF Score of 92, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Akamai Technologies Inc's Business

Akamai Technologies Inc operates a content delivery network (CDN), strategically placing servers at the edges of networks to facilitate faster, more secure, and higher-quality content delivery for its customers. With over 325,000 servers across more than 1,000 cities worldwide, Akamai also provides security and cloud computing services. These segments have grown to surpass the company's legacy CDN operations. Akamai's market cap stands at $15.18 billion, with annual sales reaching approximately $3.93 billion and an operating margin of 17.44%.

Financial Strength and Profitability

Akamai Technologies Inc's financial robustness is reflected in its Financial Strength rating of 6/10. The company's Interest Coverage ratio is an impressive 26.45, indicating a strong ability to meet its interest obligations. This financial stability is a key indicator of prudent capital management and operational efficiency.

The company's Profitability Rank of 9/10 further underscores its capability to generate earnings relative to its peers. Additionally, Akamai's Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars highlights consistent operational performance, enhancing investor confidence.

Growth Trajectory

Akamai Technologies Inc's commitment to growth is evident from its high Growth Rank of 10/10. The company has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 8.2%, alongside a notable increase in EBITDA over the past few years. These metrics demonstrate Akamai's ongoing efforts to expand and innovate within its industry.

Conclusion

Considering Akamai Technologies Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.