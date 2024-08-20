Sea Limited (SE) Surges Despite Earnings Miss: Key Takeaways

Shares of Sea Limited (SE, Financial) are soaring today, up 11%, even after the Southeast Asian e-commerce, gaming, and financial services giant reported its sixth consecutive earnings miss in Q2. Over a year ago, SE shifted its focus from profitability to securing its competitive position for its e-commerce platform, Shopee, as rivals started to encroach on its market share. Consequently, the 74% drop in EPS year-over-year in Q2 and the string of bottom-line misses were not surprising. Investors have instead been monitoring top-line growth and its performance relative to competitors.

Key Highlights:

SE posted a 23% year-over-year sales growth in Q2, reaching $3.81 billion, surpassing analyst estimates for the fourth consecutive quarter. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 29.1% year-over-year, driven by a 40.3% rise in gross orders. SE noted that retail and consumer spending trends remain healthy across the region.

SE highlighted Shopee's strong market share in Southeast Asia, noting a significant lead over competitors. The company observed market share consolidation and an industry-wide increase in take-rates. SE projected positive adjusted EBITDA for Shopee starting in Q3 and continuing thereafter. The company also raised Shopee's 2024 two-year GMV growth rate to the mid-20s. Shopee's recent success is attributed to initiatives like enhancing price competitiveness, which partly explains the sharp earnings contraction.

With Shopee on the verge of profitability, SE is now focusing on increasing its advertising take rate, which is currently below the industry average for a mature e-commerce firm. SE has been enhancing its ad platform to attract more sellers, leading to a 20% year-over-year increase in the number of sellers paying for ads.

SE's other divisions, Digital Financial Services and Digital Entertainment, also showed solid growth. Financial Services revenue grew by 21.4% year-over-year, driven by SeaMoney. Digital Entertainment saw a 21.1% year-over-year increase in bookings, doubling the growth rate from Q1, supported by the popular game Free Fire, which has over 100 million daily active users.

Despite weak bottom-line performance in the short term, SE's Q2 results have been sufficient to sustain its rally, with shares up around 30% from last week's intraday lows. SE reiterated its focus on long-term profitability through its strategic initiatives around Shopee and the strong demand landscape in Southeast Asia, which appears to be materializing in Q3.