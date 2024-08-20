Frank Sands' Strategic Moves in Q2 2024: Spotlight on CoStar Group's Significant Reduction

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights into Sands Capital Management's Latest Portfolio Adjustments

Frank M. Sands, Jr., CFA, the CEO and CIO of Sands Capital Management, has recently filed the firm's 13F for the second quarter of 2024. Under his leadership, the firm continues to focus on identifying exceptional growth businesses globally, a strategy rooted in the belief that stock prices ultimately reflect the earnings growth of the companies. Sands, who has been with the firm since 2000, emphasizes long-term investments in innovative and rapidly growing companies through their Select Growth and Global Growth strategies.

1823389225303830528.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

During the second quarter of 2024, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable new addition to his portfolio:

  • iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF, Financial) with 6,500 shares, representing 0.01% of the portfolio and valued at $2.37 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) also strategically increased his stakes in several companies:

  • Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) saw an addition of 1,306,354 shares, bringing the total to 1,307,375 shares. This adjustment marks a significant 127,948.48% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.81% with a total value of $275.36 million.
  • Samsara Inc (IOT, Financial) with an additional 6,038,941 shares, bringing the total to 7,612,221 shares. This represents a 383.84% increase in share count, valued at $256.53 million.

Complete Exits from Certain Holdings

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) decided to exit completely from several positions in the second quarter of 2024:

  • Steris PLC (STE, Financial): All 409,845 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.26%.
  • Adobe Inc (ADBE, Financial): All 160 shares were liquidated, having a negligible impact on the portfolio.

Major Reductions in Key Holdings

Significant reductions were made in several stocks, including:

  • CoStar Group Inc (CSGP, Financial) saw a reduction of 5,370,084 shares, a -99.9% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.45%. The stock traded at an average price of $84.75 during the quarter and has seen a -18.44% return over the past three months and -17.32% year-to-date.
  • Visa Inc (V, Financial) was reduced by 944,029 shares, a -15.16% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.74%. The stock traded at an average price of $274.09 during the quarter and has returned -6.61% over the past three months and 0.41% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the second quarter of 2024, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 66 stocks. The top holdings were 9.12% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), 7.38% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), 5.93% in ASML Holding NV (ASML, Financial), 4.2% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and 4.07% in Visa Inc (V). The holdings are predominantly concentrated in six industries: Technology, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Industrials.

1823389277095096320.png

1823389296997068800.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.