Q2 2024 Dare Bioscience Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the conference call hosted by DarÃ© Bioscience to review the company's second quarter financial results and to provide a general business update. This call is being recorded. My name is Leonardo, and I will be your operator today.



With us today from DarÃ© are Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and MarDee Haring-Layton, Chief Accounting Officer.



Ms. Haring-Layton, please proceed.



MarDee Haring-Layton - Dare Bioscience Inc. - Chief Accounting Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome to the DarÃ© Bioscience financial results and business update call for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Today, we will review our second quarter results and discuss developments and expectations for our pipeline and portfolio.



I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call