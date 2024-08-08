Q2 2024 CONSOL Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the consol energy CEIX. Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. Any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 8th, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Nathan Tucker. Please go ahead.



Nathan Tucker - CONSOL Energy Inc - Director - Finance and Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us welcome to consolidate GE's Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Any forward-looking statements or comments we make about future events are subject to risks, certain of which we have outlined in our press release and in our SEC filings and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 E. of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We do not undertake any obligations of updating any forward looking statements for