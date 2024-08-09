On August 9, 2024, Timothy Larson, Chief Growth Officer of Skyline Champion Corp (SKY, Financial), sold 5,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company.

Skyline Champion Corp (SKY, Financial) is a leader in the manufacturing and retail of factory-built homes in North America. The company's offerings include manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior, and workforce housing sectors.

Over the past year, Timothy Larson has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 9,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Skyline Champion Corp were trading at $83 on the day of the sale. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $4.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 35.12, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 11.9 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $60.96, indicating that with a trading price of $83, Skyline Champion Corp is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their analysis of Skyline Champion Corp's stock and its market position.

