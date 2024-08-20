Third Avenue Management Exits Hawaiian Holdings in Q2 2024, Shifting Portfolio Dynamics

Insight into Recent Strategic Moves by Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio)

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), under the stewardship of the legendary value investor Martin Whitman, has recently filed its 13F for the second quarter of 2024. The firm, known for its deep value and distressed investing approach, manages a variety of investment vehicles including mutual funds and hedge funds. Since partnering with Affiliated Managers Group in 2002, Third Avenue has broadened its investment scope, focusing on value, small-cap, real estate, and international real estate strategies. This quarter's filing reveals significant portfolio adjustments, including new buys, increased stakes, and notable exits.

1823449693179506688.png

Summary of New Buys

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) introduced two new stocks to its portfolio this quarter:

  • WESCO International Inc (WCC, Financial) was the primary new addition with 4,736 shares, representing 0.13% of the portfolio and valued at $750,750.
  • Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VTMX, Financial) was also added with 10,000 shares, making up about 0.05% of the portfolio, valued at $299,900.

Key Position Increases

The firm increased its stakes in 18 stocks, with significant additions to:

  • Sun Communities Inc (SUI, Financial), where 20,617 additional shares were acquired, bringing the total to 107,795 shares. This represents a 23.65% increase in share count and a 0.43% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $12,972,050.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL, Financial) saw an addition of 74,161 shares, increasing the total to 182,281 shares. This adjustment marks a 68.59% increase in share count, valued at $5,869,450.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the second quarter of 2024, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited one holding:

  • Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA, Financial): The firm sold all 686,011 shares, impacting the portfolio by -1.46%.

Key Position Reductions

The firm also reduced its positions in 14 stocks, notably:

  • Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial) was reduced by 13,039 shares, a -48.05% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.53%. The stock traded at an average price of $228.13 during the quarter and has returned 1.80% over the past three months and 7.62% year-to-date.
  • D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial) saw a reduction of 17,008 shares, a -13.83% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.45%. The stock traded at an average price of $146.91 during the quarter and has returned 19.54% over the past three months and 15.99% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 59 stocks. The top holdings were 8.33% in Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial), 8.23% in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC, Financial), 6.8% in Deutsche Bank AG (DB, Financial), 5.37% in Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial), and 4.39% in Old Republic International Corp (ORI, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 8 of the 11 industries: Financial Services, Real Estate, Energy, Basic Materials, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Healthcare, and Communication Services.

1823449824360558592.png

1823449919466401792.png

