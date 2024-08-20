Elfun Trusts Amplifies Portfolio with Strategic Exxon Mobil Acquisition

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio)' Q2 2024 Investment Moves and Strategic Positioning

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio), a fund exclusively for General Electric's U.S. employees and trustees, managed by William Sandow and Christopher Sierakowski, focuses on investing in U.S. companies with potential for future dividends. The fund's recent N-PORT filing for the second quarter of 2024 reveals significant portfolio adjustments, including new acquisitions and adjustments in existing holdings, emphasizing a strategic approach to equity investments.

1823449659658629120.png

Summary of New Buys

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding four new stocks. Notably:

  • Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) was the largest new addition with 794,537 shares, making up 2.19% of the portfolio, valued at $91.47 million.
  • The Home Depot Inc (HD, Financial) followed, comprising 1.88% of the portfolio with 227,400 shares, valued at $78.28 million.
  • Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) was also significant, with 325,800 shares accounting for 1.83% of the portfolio, valued at $76.14 million.

Key Position Increases

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) also strategically increased its stakes in nine stocks, with significant boosts in:

  • American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial), which saw an addition of 285,039 shares, a 413.93% increase, impacting the portfolio by 0.89% and valued at $45.71 million.
  • Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM, Financial) increased by 45,700 shares, a 70.74% rise, now valued at $59.76 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund completely exited four positions during the quarter:

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial) was completely sold off, impacting the portfolio by -1.81%.
  • Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial) was also liquidated, with a -1.32% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in 21 stocks. Notable reductions include:

  • ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) saw a reduction of 135,600 shares, decreasing by 18.93% and impacting the portfolio by -0.43%.
  • Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial) was reduced by 91,800 shares, a 24.2% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.34%.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 44 stocks. The top holdings were:

The portfolio is well-diversified across 11 industries, with significant concentrations in Technology, Healthcare, and Financial Services.

1823449774850994176.png

1823449886880854016.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.