Insight into Elfun Trusts Trades, Portfolio)' Q2 2024 Investment Moves and Strategic Positioning

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio), a fund exclusively for General Electric's U.S. employees and trustees, managed by William Sandow and Christopher Sierakowski, focuses on investing in U.S. companies with potential for future dividends. The fund's recent N-PORT filing for the second quarter of 2024 reveals significant portfolio adjustments, including new acquisitions and adjustments in existing holdings, emphasizing a strategic approach to equity investments.

Summary of New Buys

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding four new stocks. Notably:

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) was the largest new addition with 794,537 shares, making up 2.19% of the portfolio, valued at $91.47 million.

The Home Depot Inc (HD, Financial) followed, comprising 1.88% of the portfolio with 227,400 shares, valued at $78.28 million.

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) was also significant, with 325,800 shares accounting for 1.83% of the portfolio, valued at $76.14 million.

Key Position Increases

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) also strategically increased its stakes in nine stocks, with significant boosts in:

American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial), which saw an addition of 285,039 shares, a 413.93% increase, impacting the portfolio by 0.89% and valued at $45.71 million.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM, Financial) increased by 45,700 shares, a 70.74% rise, now valued at $59.76 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund completely exited four positions during the quarter:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial) was completely sold off, impacting the portfolio by -1.81%.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial) was also liquidated, with a -1.32% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in 21 stocks. Notable reductions include:

ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) saw a reduction of 135,600 shares, decreasing by 18.93% and impacting the portfolio by -0.43%.

Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial) was reduced by 91,800 shares, a 24.2% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.34%.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 44 stocks. The top holdings were:

9.08% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial)

8.74% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial)

5.97% in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial)

5.6% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial)

4.19% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial)

The portfolio is well-diversified across 11 industries, with significant concentrations in Technology, Healthcare, and Financial Services.

