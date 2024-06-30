On August 13, 2024, Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Intapp Inc, a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry, reported significant growth in SaaS and support revenue, total revenue, and cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial) reported fourth quarter SaaS and support revenue of $85.0 million, marking a 25% year-over-year increase. Total revenue for the quarter reached $114.4 million, up 21% from the same period last year. Cloud ARR grew by 33% year-over-year to $296.7 million, representing 73% of total ARR.

Key financial metrics for Q4 include:

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change SaaS and Support Revenue $85.0 million $67.8 million +25% Total Revenue $114.4 million $94.6 million +21% Cloud ARR $296.7 million $223.1 million +33% GAAP Net Loss $(0.6) million $(11.5) million N/A Non-GAAP Net Income $11.9 million $3.2 million +272% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.15 $0.04 +275%

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

For the fiscal year 2024, Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial) reported total revenue of $430.5 million, a 23% increase from fiscal year 2023. SaaS and support revenue for the year was $316.0 million, up 25% year-over-year. The company also reported a significant reduction in GAAP net loss to $(32.0) million from $(69.4) million in the previous fiscal year.

Key financial metrics for FY 2024 include:

Metric FY 2024 FY 2023 Change Total Revenue $430.5 million $350.9 million +23% SaaS and Support Revenue $316.0 million $252.3 million +25% GAAP Net Loss $(32.0) million $(69.4) million N/A Non-GAAP Net Income $36.4 million $8.3 million +339% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.45 $0.11 +309%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $208.4 million, up from $130.4 million as of June 30, 2023. The company generated $67.2 million in cash from operating activities for the fiscal year, compared to $27.5 million in the previous year.

Business Highlights

Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial) continued to expand its client base, serving over 2,550 clients as of June 30, 2024. The company also reported a trailing twelve months’ net revenue retention rate of 116%, indicating strong client retention and upsell opportunities.

“It has been a strong and exciting year for Intapp as we lead our clients to adopt and apply AI to the work of their professionals,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp.

First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial) expects SaaS and support revenue between $89.5 million and $90.5 million, and total revenue between $117.2 million and $118.2 million. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company projects total revenue between $493.0 million and $497.0 million.

Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial) continues to demonstrate robust growth in its SaaS and cloud offerings, positioning itself strongly in the professional and financial services software market. For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Intapp Inc for further details.