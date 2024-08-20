NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.39 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $1.08 Billion

Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Advancements

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.08 billion, met estimates of $1.08 billion, reflecting a 4% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP Net Income: $29 million, compared to $53 million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.39, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.19.
  • Recurring Revenue: Increased by 9% to $793 million, highlighting strong performance in predictable revenue streams.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $9 million, with adjusted free cash flow of $16 million.
  • Gross Profit: $253 million with a gross profit rate of 23.4%, slightly down from 23.8% in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $193 million, a slight decrease from $198 million in the prior year period.
Article's Main Image

NCR Atleos Corp (NATL, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 13, 2024, reporting robust financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a leader in self-directed banking solutions, continues to drive growth through its comprehensive suite of services and technology.

Company Overview

NCR Atleos Corp is a financial technology company providing self-directed banking solutions to a global customer base, including financial institutions, merchants, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. The company’s offerings include ATM and interactive teller machine (ITM) technology, software, services, hardware, and its proprietary Allpoint network. NCR Atleos operates through three main segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, NCR Atleos reported:

  • Revenue of $1.08 billion, a 4% increase year-over-year, aligning with the estimated revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • GAAP net income of $29 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $193 million.
  • Operating cash flow of $9 million and adjusted free cash flow of $16 million.
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39, significantly surpassing the estimated EPS of $0.19.

1823457359075373056.png

Segment Performance

Segment Q2 2024 Revenue ($ millions) Q2 2023 Revenue ($ millions) % Change
Self-Service Banking 673 654 3%
Network 326 309 6%
Telecommunications & Technology 51 49 4%
Total Segment Revenue 1,050 1,012 4%

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Key details from the income statement include:

  • Gross profit of $253 million, with a gross profit rate of 23.4% on a GAAP basis.
  • Income from operations of $107 million on a GAAP basis.
  • Net income attributable to Atleos of $29 million on a GAAP basis.

These metrics are crucial as they reflect the company’s ability to generate profit from its operations and manage its expenses effectively.

Commentary and Strategic Outlook

"The second quarter capped a highly successful first half of the year for NCR Atleos. We delivered strong financial results that were at the high-end or above our guidance ranges, continued to elevate execution across our businesses, and advanced our strategic initiatives," said Tim Oliver, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Oliver further emphasized the company's focus on product and service quality, which has driven increased interest in their solutions, enabling financial institutions and retail partners to offer more efficient and flexible banking experiences.

Challenges and Future Guidance

Despite the strong performance, NCR Atleos faces challenges such as maintaining its growth momentum and managing operational costs. The company reaffirmed and narrowed its full-year 2024 targets, projecting revenue between $4.26 billion and $4.34 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $770 million and $800 million.

Conclusion

NCR Atleos Corp (NATL, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, meeting revenue estimates and exceeding EPS expectations. The company’s strategic focus and robust sales pipeline position it well for continued growth in the self-directed banking sector. For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NCR Atleos Corp for further details.

