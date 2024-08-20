Insights into Generation Investment Management's Latest 13F Filing

Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment firm, Generation Investment Management, has made notable changes in its portfolio during the second quarter of 2024. Founded in 2004 by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) and David Blood, the firm is renowned for its commitment to long-term investments that incorporate sustainability research. With headquarters in London and additional offices globally, Generation Investment Management serves a diverse clientele, focusing on sectors like information technology, healthcare, finance, and industrials.

New Additions to the Portfolio

Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm welcomed two new stocks in the latest quarter:

Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial) was the primary new addition with 357,627 shares, valued at approximately $79.95 million, making up 0.38% of the portfolio.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial) also joined the portfolio with 147,503 shares, worth around $25.64 million, representing 0.12% of the total investments.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

The firm increased its stakes in 15 different stocks, with notable increases in:

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial), where shares were boosted by 2,207,127, bringing the total to 5,407,473 shares. This adjustment increased the portfolio impact by 2.48%, with a total value of approximately $1.26 billion.

Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial) saw an addition of 1,215,615 shares, totaling 2,740,606 shares, valued at about $831.53 million.

Complete Exits

In Q2 2024, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) decided to exit completely from one position:

Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY, Financial) was sold off entirely, removing 6,141,252 shares from the portfolio, which previously had a -0.93% impact.

Reductions in Key Holdings

The portfolio also saw reductions in 21 stocks, with significant cuts in:

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial), which saw a reduction of 3,050,435 shares, a -59.63% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.87%. The stock's performance over the past three months was -2.69%, although it has gained 24.27% year-to-date.

Trane Technologies PLC (TT, Financial) shares were reduced by 1,234,060, a -53.9% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.69%.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the second quarter of 2024, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 43 stocks. The top holdings were 11.7% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 11% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), and 6.08% in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial). The investments are mainly concentrated in six industries: Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Real Estate, and Financial Services.

This detailed analysis of Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s 13F filing highlights strategic adjustments and sector focuses that reflect the firm's investment philosophy and market movements. Such insights are crucial for investors looking to understand the dynamics of sustainable investing and strategic portfolio management.

