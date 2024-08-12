Aug 12, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to PCBL Limited Q1 FY25 conference call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjesh Jain from ICICI Securities. Please go ahead, sir.
Sanjesh Jain - ICICI Securities - Analyst
Thanks, Aditya. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining on the PCBL Limited Q1 FY25 results conference call. We have PCBL management represented by Mr. Kaushik Roy, Managing Director; Mr.
Raj Gupta, CFO, Mr. Saket Sah, Group Head, Investor Relations and ESG; Mr. Pankaj Kedia, Vice President, Investor Relations.
I would like to invite Mr. Kaushik Roy to initiate the call with his opening remarks. Post which, we will have a Q&A session. Over to you, sir.
Kaushik Roy - PCBL Ltd - Managing Director, Director
Thank you so much. A very good afternoon to each one of you, and a very warm welcome as well. I will first quickly take you through the company update, and
Q1 2025 PCBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...