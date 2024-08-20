Insights into Auxier's Latest 13F Filings and Investment Adjustments

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned founder and CEO of Auxier Asset Management and manager of the Auxier Focus Fund, recently disclosed his investment activities for the second quarter of 2024 through the latest 13F filing. Auxier's investment philosophy centers on identifying undervalued companies with strong fundamentals, competitive advantages, and effective management. His approach emphasizes low-risk opportunities with the potential for above-average returns, focusing on companies that generate substantial free cash flow and have strong financial health.

Summary of New Buys

During the second quarter, Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) introduced a new position in the portfolio:

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) was a notable addition with 918 shares, representing 0.06% of the portfolio and valued at $354,230 million.

Key Position Increases

Auxier also strategically increased his stakes in several companies:

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI, Financial) saw an addition of 25,800 shares, bringing the total to 186,796 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 16.03% and impacted the portfolio by 0.13%, with a total value of $5,777,600.

Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP, Financial) also saw an increase of 680 shares, bringing the total to 5,081 shares. This represents a 15.45% increase in share count, with a total value of $2,170,550.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Auxier decided to exit several positions entirely in this quarter:

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial) was completely sold off with all 1,600 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.06%.

Labcorp Holdings Inc (LH, Financial) also saw a complete exit with 955 shares sold, causing a -0.03% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in several holdings:

Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial) was reduced by 6,529 shares, resulting in a -14.93% decrease in shares and a -0.52% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $528.58 during the quarter and has returned -0.97% over the past three months and 13.52% year-to-date.

FedEx Corp (FDX, Financial) saw a reduction of 4,000 shares, resulting in a -29.58% reduction in shares and a -0.18% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $261.58 during the quarter and has returned 6.61% over the past three months and 13.05% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 169 stocks. The top holdings were:

7.84% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial)

5.37% in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial)

3.44% in Philip Morris International Inc (PM, Financial)

3.19% in Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial)

2.91% in The Kroger Co (KR, Financial)

The holdings are mainly concentrated across 10 of the 11 industries, including Healthcare, Consumer Defensive, Financial Services, Technology, and others.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.