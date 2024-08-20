Jeff Auxier's Strategic Moves in Q2 2024: Spotlight on Elevance Health Inc

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago

Insights into Auxier's Latest 13F Filings and Investment Adjustments

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned founder and CEO of Auxier Asset Management and manager of the Auxier Focus Fund, recently disclosed his investment activities for the second quarter of 2024 through the latest 13F filing. Auxier's investment philosophy centers on identifying undervalued companies with strong fundamentals, competitive advantages, and effective management. His approach emphasizes low-risk opportunities with the potential for above-average returns, focusing on companies that generate substantial free cash flow and have strong financial health.

1823481397566926848.png

Summary of New Buys

During the second quarter, Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) introduced a new position in the portfolio:

  • Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) was a notable addition with 918 shares, representing 0.06% of the portfolio and valued at $354,230 million.

Key Position Increases

Auxier also strategically increased his stakes in several companies:

  • British American Tobacco PLC (BTI, Financial) saw an addition of 25,800 shares, bringing the total to 186,796 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 16.03% and impacted the portfolio by 0.13%, with a total value of $5,777,600.
  • Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP, Financial) also saw an increase of 680 shares, bringing the total to 5,081 shares. This represents a 15.45% increase in share count, with a total value of $2,170,550.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Auxier decided to exit several positions entirely in this quarter:

  • Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial) was completely sold off with all 1,600 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.06%.
  • Labcorp Holdings Inc (LH, Financial) also saw a complete exit with 955 shares sold, causing a -0.03% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in several holdings:

  • Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial) was reduced by 6,529 shares, resulting in a -14.93% decrease in shares and a -0.52% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $528.58 during the quarter and has returned -0.97% over the past three months and 13.52% year-to-date.
  • FedEx Corp (FDX, Financial) saw a reduction of 4,000 shares, resulting in a -29.58% reduction in shares and a -0.18% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $261.58 during the quarter and has returned 6.61% over the past three months and 13.05% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 169 stocks. The top holdings were:

The holdings are mainly concentrated across 10 of the 11 industries, including Healthcare, Consumer Defensive, Financial Services, Technology, and others.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.