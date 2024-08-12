Immunome Inc (IMNM) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of -$0.60 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $2.36M Falls Short

Company's Financial Performance and Business Update

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.36 million, fell short of estimates of $2.55 million.
  • Net Loss: $36.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.60, compared to -$0.46 in the same quarter last year.
  • Research and Development Expenses: $29.1 million, including $1.0 million in stock-based compensation costs.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: $7.0 million, including $2.2 million in stock-based compensation expense.
  • Total Assets: $296.2 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $148.5 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $165.3 million, a significant increase from $98.7 million at the end of 2023.
On August 12, 2024, Immunome Inc (IMNM, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Immunome Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics. The company's primary focus areas are oncology and infectious disease, including COVID-19.

Performance Overview

Immunome Inc reported a net loss of $36.1 million for Q2 2024, significantly higher than the analyst estimate of -$0.39 earnings per share. The company generated $2.36 million in collaboration revenue, falling short of the estimated $2.55 million. This performance highlights the challenges faced by the company in meeting market expectations.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the net loss, Immunome Inc made notable progress in its research and development (R&D) efforts. The company incurred R&D expenses of $29.1 million, including $1.0 million in stock-based compensation costs. Additionally, in-process R&D expenses amounted to $6.3 million, reflecting the company's active business development activities.

General and administrative expenses were reported at $7.0 million, including $2.2 million in stock-based compensation. These expenses underscore the company's commitment to advancing its pipeline and expanding its team of drug developers.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Collaboration Revenue $2.36 million $4.26 million
Net Loss $(36.1) million $(5.56) million
R&D Expenses $29.1 million $5.72 million
General & Administrative Expenses $7.0 million $4.32 million

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Immunome Inc reported total assets of $296.2 million, a significant increase from $148.5 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by a rise in cash and cash equivalents to $165.3 million and marketable securities to $113.0 million.

Total liabilities stood at $42.4 million, up from $28.7 million at the end of 2023. The company's stockholders' equity also saw a substantial increase to $253.8 million from $119.9 million, reflecting additional paid-in capital and accumulated deficit adjustments.

Pipeline and Business Development

Immunome Inc continues to advance its oncology pipeline, with full enrollment for the Phase 3 RINGSIDE Part B study of AL102 completed in February 2024. The company expects to report topline data for this study in the second half of 2025. Additionally, Immunome plans to submit INDs for IM-1021 and IM-3050 in the first quarter of 2025.

“Immunome is focused on establishing and developing a broad pipeline of differentiated oncology therapies. We continue to advance work required to prepare AL102 for regulatory submissions, and we are moving towards submitting INDs for IM-1021 and IM-3050,” said Clay B. Siegall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

While Immunome Inc faced challenges in meeting analyst estimates for Q2 2024, the company's ongoing R&D efforts and robust pipeline development highlight its commitment to advancing innovative oncology therapies. Investors will be closely monitoring the company's progress in upcoming quarters, particularly the anticipated regulatory submissions and clinical trial results.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Immunome Inc for further details.

